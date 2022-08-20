Although it’s been 6 months ago, I would like to take this opportunity to thank local veterinarian, Dr. John Hammons, and his staff at Town and Country Animal Hospital in Athens for the valiant efforts they expended in saving the life of our beloved American Pitbull/Boxer mix, “Bella.” Bella and I have been together since she was 6 weeks old, she’s like my best friend.
Bella was severely injured on February 14 when taking her daily walk with our neighbor and her special friend, Mr. Corning, 92. They’ve been walking together on our quiet dead-end road for more than three years. Unleashed, Bella walks ahead by a few feet, protecting her walking buddy by keeping her nose, ears and eyes alert for hazards.
On this day a man in a truck stopped to ask directions and Bella, not recognizing the vehicle, walked around to check it out while Mr. Corning and the man were talking. While waiting for her friend to finish his conversation, she sat down in front of the truck. The truck pulled forward while Bella was waiting, pinning her under his wheel. Bella began yelping in pain and Mr. Corning and another neighbor yelled stop. The driver of the truck stopped, backed up and Bella was freed from under the tire.
Bella suffered a fractured pelvis, broken tail along with a severely lacerated belly. Miraculously, Bella, got up and ran the approximately 300 yards to our home.
My husband, Lakin, and I picked her up and laid her in the back of our SUV, I got in back with Bella, with my husband at the wheel we headed to the hospital. I called the vet’s office and told them we were on the way with Bella, and she needed urgent care. When we arrived at Town & Country Dr. John Hammons’ team came out to our vehicle, picked up Bella and carried her into the hospital.
After a short time, but what seemed like forever, Dr. Hammons came to tell us that Bella was going to need surgery immediately. We told him to do whatever it took to save her. My husband and I walked out of the hospital, leaving my best friend in a hospital for the first time that could possibly stretch into several days. Then, all we could do was pray.
Prayer warriors across a dozen states and at home prayed for Bella to heal and to live.
Bella was to spend the next three weeks in the hospital followed by three months of around-the-clock care after having had a total of five surgeries. Bella is now romping around our now completely fenced yard, takes walks only when leashed and loving her new healthy life.
We will be eternally grateful to Dr. Hammons and his staff.
You know, how they say a cat has nine lives? Well, sometimes I wonder if this also works for dogs.
Sincerely,
Cindy and Lakin Collins
