Exercise, exercise, exercise. How many medical articles have you read about the importance of a healthy dies, no smoking and staying active? Go to the doctor: “Watch your weight, eat fruits and vegetables, and keep moving.”
More risks for broken bones, falls, heart attacks and strokes come with aging. What if your ankles, feet and legs are the problem and you cannot walk or use machines? Swimming and water aerobics! This exercise can be done into the 90s. With such an emphasis on wellness, why would a hospital close the only year-round pool in Athens ... especially since an agreement was reached to fund it by the Limestone County Commission.
According to Smart Asset, Limestone County is the fourth wealthiest county in Alabama. Businesses on Hwy. 72 bring in an enormous amount of tax money. With people moving into Limestone County in record numbers, surely we can afford one pool for the elderly citizens to exercise and receive water therapy. This is a quality of life issue.
Rita Smith
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.