Support for Gill park
Dear Editor:
The arrogance of Harold Wales is amazing. The denial of the monies for the Jimmy Gill Park shows he either has an understanding problem or he just doesn’t care about any other district in the city.
Why didn’t he research the line-items to the resolution before the vote on the park? Why didn’t he ask questions before the vote? Was he grandstanding?
I realize that Wayne Harper voted against this also. Harper said “It’s not about where (the park) is.”
Well, I think he just followed Harold Wales’ vote, as usual.
I am requesting the resolution be brought back to the City Council for a vote. This time, line-items should be explained so there is no question on the monies or the work to be done.
This park should be better than the last because we should not want “just the same way it was.” We should all want to do better, build better and go forward for the future of the city.
Sincerely,
Kelly Range
Athens
