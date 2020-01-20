The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Not happy with GOP
Dear Editor:
Maybe we need to drain the swamp at the county level. It took one man to complain about a candidate to the Republican Party and they take a candidate off the ballot.
This means District 4 voters will not get a choice between LaDon Townsend and Bennie Harrison on the Republican ticket. The only choice now is Harrison. So now LaDon will have to run as an Independent.
Do you know how many signatures it takes to get to run as an independent? 194 signatures to run as an independent and one man to get LaDon off the Republican ballot.
Didn’t something like this happen four years ago? Why do we keep voting for people who keep taking our voting privileges away?
What has happened to the Republican party? Do they not want the voters to put the best person in the position to represent the party? Are they running a “Good Ol' Boys Party”? Are we, as Republicans, just supposed to vote for Harrison because one man complained about LaDon
Is Eric Redd our voice in District 4? I don’t remember voting for him to speak for me.
Please, Republicans of District 4, vote the independent ticket in November. Let’s show the Republican party we are not happy with their decision to remove LaDon from the ballot.
Sincerely,
Donnie Stanford
Elkmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.