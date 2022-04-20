The Alabama RNC goes the same way as the the National RNC. This is no surprise.
This statement, “The RNC has done its due diligence in reaching out to the commission, in hopes of resolving glaring issues with the entire presidential debate process. Our complaints have fallen on deaf ears. The Republican Party is not going to be part of open bias against our nominee. Today’s vote was our only recourse,” by ALGOP Chairman John Wahl, is part of the problem with politics on the Republican side because they only moan, complain and leave.
Remember the way (President Donald) Trump blew up the first debate against (President Joe) Biden? No debate for Tuberville, Mo, Mikey Durant, or Ivey.
Give the people of Alabama a chance to see who they are electing.
Let’s hear them against one another and the Democrats.
Kelly Range
Athens
