I have been told the pool in the Athens Wellness center is closing at the end of the year.
Currently there are about 15 classes taught each week in the pool, numerous free swimmers, swim lessons in the spring and the Athens swim team practices there.
For many of our senior population it is there only form of exercise and social activity.
Limestone county is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. I would think an indoor pool would be an asset for a growing community.
How can we save the pool? Please reconsider.
Deanna Babb
Athens
