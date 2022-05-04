During National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1-7, it’s important to celebrate the spirit of travel — memories made with family and friends, the planned and spontaneous adventures away from home, and hospitality and friendly faces welcoming you to your temporary home away from home.
Whether its just miles down the road or half way around the world — each cherished memory is yours to keep, share, and celebrate.
Though the routes to travel in 2022 have obstacles the spirit of travel cannot be shaken because your dreams, desires and passion to travel cannot be shaken.
It’s hard to imagine the possibility of Athens-Limestone continuing the year without its museums, trails and attractions offering history, heritage and adventures to visitors; restaurants, pubs, breweries and food festivals serving up culinary treats to remember; shops, boutiques, and antique stores for strolling and perusing; concerts and live music nights for toe-tapping; conventions, conferences, family reunions, class reunions, graduations, weddings, sports tournaments and other large gatherings offering the chances to see family and old friends and to make new ones; the events, festivals and fundraisers that help our community and neighbors; event venues, wedding venues and parks where people gather for fellowship, make memories and take a break in their days; or our visitors center and other businesses being open without hesitation to welcome adventurers and wanderers who come in search of adventure and to explore.
It is things such as the town of Mooresville, Richard Martin Rails to Trails and the rich fishing waters of Wheeler Lake that bring visitors to Athens-Limestone. Their spirit of travel takes visitors off the beaten path in search of unique experiences and true southern hospitality of our communities — our residents.
Our residents are part of the experience for visitors and they marvel and recount the joy of an offered smile or wave as they pass by; the random pause in their adventure to share a kind word, have a conversation like they’ve been neighbors for years, or receive a bit of insider knowledge that adds to their day’s exploration; and that warm feeling, that welcoming feeling that makes them feel at home.
So in celebrating the spirit of travel, we celebrate our citizens as well as the businesses, organizations and individuals of the travel and tourism industry in Athens-Limestone.
Teresa Todd, Athens- Limestone County Tourism
