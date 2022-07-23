We should respect the brave Republicans testifying to the truth before the January 6, House Committee: Namely, those Republicans that refused to acquiesce to the falsehood that Donald Trump won the most recent presidential election and those Republicans providing true testimony as to the events leading up to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
They are not giving up their values and beliefs: To the contrary, they are honoring them in a magnificent way.
They have earned a place at the table of those immortal patriots who “more than self their country loved and mercy more than life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.