Our family has had a “beautifully sad” experience with out remarkable fire department.
Last week my husband broke a hip making it impossible for him to stand, move his body, or even speak because his pain was so intense. Our friends were unable to lift him to get medical assistance. I called our fire department for help. Within moments, the firemen were on their way.
In a panic, I called to ask about arrival time and the operator told me exactly where the firemen were on Pryor Street Street and within a very brief period, at least 4 rugged, sturdy firemen were inside of our home. They were as kind and careful as they were strong. I was watching as they held my husband’s body while cradling his head so that it would not be further injured. They were able to lift him into a vehicle with instructions about what to do when we reach Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Our thanks to the efficient, kind, gentle and accommodating volunteer firemen we are blessed to have here in Athens. It is my hope for all that you will not need fire department rescue. But, do be aware that if you do, you are in the best of excellent hands here in Athens, Alabama.
Patty Wilkes
