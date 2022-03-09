Having newspapers that publish the finding of honest reporters is vital to the interest of those that want good government and a healthy community. I think that you newspaper has reporters who want to honestly report the happening and opinions in our community. Even they they may make a few mistakes here and there, I do not believe that your reporters are propagandists who want to spin the news to support an agenda that favors a particular party or person.
Articles that come from outside our community are important and we usually understand what informs the opinions of the authors of such articles. Their information is good for us to know whether we agree with it or not. We appreciate the space given them in our local newspaper.
I appreciate the fact that our local newspaper is not in the business of trying to polarize people as is often done by cable news and social media.
The publications are appreciated that give the happening in our schools, law enforcement, governmental agencies, businesses and religious institutions. The achievements of the people of our community are recognized, also.
Even the solemn business of reporting the carnage on our roadways, the killing and maiming perpetrated deliberately or accidentally upon our fellow pilgrims, the noteice, obituaries and eulogies that document the loss of loved-one is placed within our view.
For all this work, I am thankful.
William R. Graham
Athens
