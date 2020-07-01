The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens, AL 35613 or email to lora@athensnews-courier.com. The deadline for letters is Monday at noon.
Real men and women take reasonable precautions
Dear Editor:
The top two executives in the nation refuse to wear face masks in public, modeling the opposite of the behavior that the overwhelming majority of health care practitioners strongly urge.
If “real men don’t wear masks,” then the firefighters who wear respirators aren’t “real men.”
If “real men don’t wear masks,” then the Navy SEALs who conduct underwater operations aren’t “real men” because of their scuba masks.
If “real men don’t wear masks,” then the surgeons who repair our damaged bodies aren’t “real men” because of their surgical masks.
I submit that those people are manfully accepting their duty and doing it properly. Real men and women take reasonable precautions against danger, then go in harm’s way because they accepted those jobs that require them to go where most of us won’t.
Sincerely,
David Williams
Elkmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.