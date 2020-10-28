The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens, AL 35613 or email to lora@athensnews-courier.com. The deadline for letters is Wednesday at noon.
Williams will work hard for Limestone
Dear Editor,
Roger Williams is a candidate for the Limestone County District 2 commissioner. I have talked to him personally, and I know he deserves your vote. He will work hard for all of the citizens who depend on him, and use the county’s money only for the good of the people. As a union representative, he learned to listen and talk to the workers he represented, often going out of his way to find ways to communicate. He never left anyone out, and believes that no decision should be made until everyone has a chance to speak to it.
Roger will use what he learned to be a good commissioner. He will have regular town hall meetings to giver everyone a chance to know what is going on, and to have a say in it. I believe people in Limestone County will appreciate an invitation to meet with their commissioner. Being part of government will be especially good for young parents who care about their children’s future, and young adults who someday soon will become our leaders. Listening to the experience that we older people have gained will be good for government and for everyone.
Progress is what this country stands for, but it will not happen without knowledge and cooperation. All of us should encourage our young people to learn about their government, meet the people who run it, and participate in their school political clubs.
Sincerely,
Martha Fleming
Athens
Research before voting
Dear Editor,
Before heading to the polls to vote for the next District 4 Commissioner, please consider some important issues. Other than the resolution of the obvious, long-term issue of poor road conditions, District 4 needs a commissioner that is concerned with the needs of district residents.
A commissioner should be community-oriented, with the best interests of others in mind; his actions not dependent on what will most benefit himself. We need a commissioner that is fair, concerned and willing to provide maintenance within the entire district, especially when called upon. Lastly, we also need someone that will use the district’s funds responsibly and be held accountable for his decisions.
Before you vote straight ticket or before you vote, please put some thought into what will overall benefit the residents of District 4. District 4 deserves more.
Sincerely,
Corrie Mason
Limestone County
Athens needs better restaurants
Dear Editor,
What Athens needs is a Big Bob Gibsons, a Checkers, a Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Rosie's and a Texas Roadhouse.
Sincerely,
John Irvin
Athens
Hold officials accountable
Dear Editor,
On Oct. 19, Ben Harrison sent a paving crew to take up asphalt on Tillman Mill Road. They returned the next day for patching. My yard is Bermuda sod grass and was treated the previous week. The crew left asphalt 3–4 inches deep on my yard. They did no sort of clean up.
I took a 5-gallon bucket and started cleaning, filling nine buckets in five hours. The next day, when the crew returned, I asked who was over them. The man on the paving machine said Ben Harrison was. He kept saying contact Harrison. I said I had tried, but Mr. Harrison didn't answer. The man started shouting.
He jumped off the machine and got in my face. I called the sheriff's office, and they sent a deputy. I filed a report for criminal littering.
Now that the deputy was there, another man came to speak with me. He was polite and explained only Ben Harrison could get someone to clean up the mess in my yard.
Shortly after, Ben Harrison arrived. He talked to the crew. They were laughing, like this was funny. He then came to my driveway, where I was, and said, "What is your problem?"
I began to explain and show him. He said, "If you want the mess cleaned up, then get out there and do it yourself!" I said I couldn't clean it all, and if this had been done by a City of Athens crew, the crew would have to clean up. He stated he agreed with me.
I told Mr. Harrison, if city residents did not vote him into office, he would not be there. The city fixes their roads. They don't have to deal with him. He smirked and said, "That is right!"
He continued to be unprofessional and make smart-aleck remarks, so I got my phone to start recording. He walked away!
I was told by the engineer they would come out Monday to help clean up. They never showed.
Residents of District 4 within the city limits, please do not vote for Ben Harrison. Talk to many county residents, and you'll realize what we're dealing with. The sides of the roads are rarely cut. They are in terrible shape. He will charge you for work on the right of way.
He should be held accountable for damaging my property. He should be held accountable to all District 4 residents.
Sincerely,
Kay Moran
Limestone County
