Questions about settlement
Dear Editor:
I have serious concerns about the recent settlement between the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Leslie Ramsey. There are too many unanswered questions that I believe the public deserves to know.
Was the $25,000 paid by the county the entire settlement, or was there more money involved from other accounts, such as a county insurance fund, private restitution or any other source?
Why did the $25,000 come from the county’s general fund instead of the Sheriff’s Office?
Did the people personally involved in the sexual harassment case have to make any personal restitution?
If not, why should the taxpayers be held responsible for the indiscretion of individuals acting outside the duties of their positions?
Can more information be made public, and if not, why?
There are simply too many unanswered questions. I am troubled that the Sheriff’s Office even considered a nondisclosure agreement for a case that involved taxpayer money. While I fully understand the County Commission’s need to settle this case, I don’t think it should have been done in secret.
The Sheriff’s Office left the County Commission in a bad situation, but that is not the taxpayer’s fault. I believe that if taxpayer money is being used to pay for any settlement, then the facts of that case should be fully open to the public.
Government is supposed to serve the public, and I would like to see more government transparency in this area.
Sincerely,
Danny Barksdale
Athens
Support for the library
Dear Editor:
A public building tells us what citizens of that place value. The grand British Museum conveys their sense of pride in their long and storied history.
The mighty Reichstag Parliament building in Berlin portrays the now solidly democratic German people, who overcame Nazi and Communist dictatorships. The imposing white stone obelisk of the Washington Monument states we value the memory of one who brought us to where we are today.
Likewise, our Athens-Limestone library. It states to any visitor that we value public education. We place a manifest, concrete value on the free distribution of knowledge. For, by so doing, all members of our community can benefit. It states that each of us in this community are considered worthy of being an informed citizen.
The collected sum of human knowledge in all its forms, in books, but also in newspapers, in journals and magazines, and in computer-generated information, is there for anyone with a library card. And this library worthy of our town shows that we are an open-minded, educated community; that we want more than one channel or one point of view and welcome new ideas.
Our Athens library is a “yes” to public awareness. It is a center for public knowledge, but also salutes community. Visitors will see we aren’t afraid of cultural activities, for we have the library’s great auditorium and discussion rooms.
They’ll see we aren’t afraid of an educated public; because such people are more open to reasonable public debate, they can make better-informed decisions on the public good. An educated people are also wary of, and less easily deceived by, one-note ideologues. To paraphrase that great conservative statesman Edmund Burke, a good education is the cheapest form of national defense.
Perhaps someone who wants to move his company here might be attracted by a town that states we are all in this together, and education is important enough to pay for it. Call your city councilman and county commissioner. Tell them to restore our library’s funding. It is important to us as citizens.
Sincerely,
John W. Davis
Athens
