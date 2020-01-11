Sound Off is a recurring feature appearing in the Wednesday and weekend editions of The News Courier. Those wishing to sound off should email comments to NewsCourierSoundOff@gmail.com. Published entries cannot be longer than 100 words. Entries exceeding that amount will be edited for space and content. Please keep in mind the following: Not all items sent to the Sound Off column are published. Items that mention a person or business by name are discarded unless the person mentioned is a public figure and the item is not a personal attack on that person. Items that have not been published within one month are typically discarded.
With all the new the growth in Athens, I wish Walmart would announce the opening of a second store here. I know the employees work very hard, but they just can’t seem to keep the shelves stocked from the volume of business.
