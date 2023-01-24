It is not too late to nominate members for the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
The class has not yet been made official, giving Limestone residents and those interested in the Sports HOF time to nominate those they deem worthy.
Furthermore, even if it was too late for the 2023 class, why not give the board some good names to start off 2024?
To vote for the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, go to their website at lcshof.com, go to “submit a nomination” and follow the subsequent instructions.
Last year’s class included 10 heavy-hitters: Philip Rivers, Danny Anderson, Mary Fletcher Burton, John Wayne King, Mike Davis, Walter Hill, Venard Hendrix, Rashad Harris, John Johnson and Adolph Cosby.
The festivities always include a commemorative Golf Tournament honoring the late Martha Jo Leonard, as well as the ceremony itself.
While it is unknown to The News Courier who is in consideration for this year’s class, it is my opinion there are a few exemplary individuals in the community who should be nominated – if not this year, then next year.
This includes the following.
Clint Legg
Principal of Clements High School.
Everyone who knows “Coach Legg” knows about his impact at multiple Limestone schools and on Limestone County as a whole.
Ron Oakley
Retired from Athens athletics
Oakley is enjoying retirement, but would probably enjoy it more if given the honor of the LCSHOF.
Nicole Stockman
Athens High cheer coach
Stockman built the Athens cheer program from the ground-up, turning them into a state power with stellar participation.
