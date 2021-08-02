Sage is a low-maintenance herb grown mainly for culinary use, but it has a long history of being used medicinally. From the Latin word “salveo,” meaning to heal or to save, it was used in the Middle Ages to treat fevers, liver disease and epilepsy. It was also used to clean teeth, and modern herbalists make use of it in teas for digestive issues.
Folklore connected sage with immortality or long life, and it is said to flourish in the gardens of dominant women. The herb is native to the Mediterranean. However, because it is cold hardy, it has been a staple in English and German gardens as well.
It grows particularly well on the mountainsides of Croatia and Dalmatia, but it is believed that Veglia and Cherso, two of the islands that compose the Quarnaro, which is an Italian region known as the Sage region in the north Adriatic Sea, grows the most prized sage. Although most sage honey seen in American markets is produced in California, Dalmatian sage honey is thought to be the cream of the crop.
Recent studies have shown that sage can help boost insulin activity, lowering blood sugar levels for those who suffer from diabetes. It is also thought to produce positive impacts on those with mild Alzheimer’s and may reduce unhealthy LDL cholesterol levels while increasing good HDL cholesterol. As with any herbal remedies, its use should be discussed with your physician.
The grey-green leaves add earthiness to dishes and aid in the digestion of fatty foods. For this reason, it pairs perfectly with rich meats and poultry such as duck and goose, as well as being a wonderful addition to sausage, stuffing and sauces.
Sage is a low-growing aromatic plant that sprouts long spikes of red, blue, purple or white flowers which attract both butterflies and bees. Hummingbirds, also attracted to sage’s blooms, have a preference toward the red but will be equally attracted to the purple and blue blooms of certain cultivars.
Sage can be grown from seed, but the best way to produce high quality sage is from cuttings from established plants. As with most herbs, it prefers full sun, loamy or sandy soil and moderate moisture. The most common varieties are common and broad leaf sage, though tricolor, berggarten, purpurascens and Icterina grace many gardens.
Harvest sage lightly the first year to ensure the plant grows fully. After being fully established, the plant can be harvested two to three times during the growing season. Pinching the tops of a young plant will encourage more leaf production, making for a bushier plant.
Although sage’s pungent flavor is best when fresh, it can be stored frozen or dried. To dry the leaves, tie branches into bunches and hang upside down until dried, then remove the leaves, crumble and store in an airtight container. Store clean, chopped leaves in the freezer in a zip-top freezer bag with as much air removed from the bag as possible.
At the end of the season, when the plant has finished blooming, prune back mature plants severely to keep it from becoming woody. Even with pruning, sage can become woody, preventing it from producing after three to five years. At this point, it is best to remove the plant and replace it with a new one.
This dish was one of my son’s favorite when we would visit the Italian restaurant in our village when living in Germany. Until next week, happy gardening.
Chicken Saltimbocca
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
• Salt and pepper to season
• 12 fresh sage leaves
• 8 thin-cut slices of prosciutto or Parma ham
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1/2 cup chicken broth
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 2 tablespoons of dry white wine
• 2 tablespoons flour
Directions
Using a rolling pin or meat mallet, pound chicken breast between two sheets of plastic wrap until thin, with a uniform thickness of about 1/2 inch. Season both sides with salt and pepper and lay in single layer on a plate or cutting board. Top each piece with 3 sage leaves and cover with 2 slices of prosciutto or ham; press to secure in place.
Place flour in a shallow dish; coat chicken on both sides with flour. In a large skillet, heat oil and butter over medium heat. Add chicken, making sure not to crowd them too closely to assure good browning, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side until lightly browned. You may need to cook in batches depending on size. Remove when done to a warmed plate and cover.
Whisk together chicken broth, wine, lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of flour in a small bowl; add to skillet. Stir, scraping to get the tasty browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil, stirring until the sauce thickens, 1-2 minutes.
Return chicken to the pan, nestling pieced down into the sauce and cook over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with pasta or rice; top with additional chopped sage leaves and lemon wedge.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.