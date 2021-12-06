Being a military family, we moved around quite a bit. We were very fortunate to have moved back and forth to Germany three times. Unfortunately, because of customs laws, plants cannot be transported. Usually, families will pass along their plants to neighbors or other military families that will be there longer.
Very rarely do you rent a home that has plants left behind, and generally, the rental home is a second home for the landlord, used strictly as a rental. On our second time, stationed near Stuttgart, the family was moving from their home to Singapore for three years and was going to be returning at the end of that time.
The landlady asked me if I would mind caring for her houseplants while she was gone. There was one plant on the windowsill in the kitchen that was not only unique-looking but flowered from the end of the leaf in winter. This type of plant is called an epiphyte, a plant that grows on another plant. I came to find out this beauty was called a Christmas cactus because of the time of year it bloomed.
Native to Brazil, the holiday cactus is steeped in lore. Stories tell of a young boy in the heat and humidity of the Brazilian jungle praying to God for a small sign of Christmas. The next morning, he stepped outside to the sight of the Christmas cactuses in bloom.
Another tale tells of a missionary priest relaying the story of Christ to Bolivian natives, which the natives rejected. In despair, he knelt at his alter to pray for guidance. During his prayer, he heard the villagers singing a song he had taught them, and emerged to see the village children bringing the blooms to the church as an offering to the baby Jesus.
Although it is called a cactus, it isn’t one at all; it is actually a succulent. There are two varieties in the genus Schlumbergera that so closely resemble each other, both are usually identified as Christmas cactuses. The Christmas cactus’ botanical name is Schlumbergera bridgessii and the pseudo-twin is the Thanksgiving cactus, Schlumbergera truncate. They are generally lumped together and just called “holiday” cactus.
The easiest way to tell them apart is by the leaves. The leaves of the Christmas cactus have scalloped edges, whereas the leaves of the Thanksgiving cactus have jagged, pointy edges. The flowers of the Christmas cactus are usually red or white, while the flowers of the Thanksgiving cactus are red, white, pink, or yellow. Thanksgiving cactus bloom about a month before Christmas cactus in late fall.
The Christmas cactus grows in a cascading manner, whereas the Thanksgiving cactus normally grows in an upright position. The Christmas cactus is harder to find, and the Thanksgiving cactus is often mislabeled as a Christmas cactus. Both cactus plants are extremely simple to propagate.
Start with a healthy leaf or a set of three leaves, with the bottom leaf that will be put into the soil being the largest. Firmly hold the leave to be removed and twist or cut it to release it from the plant. Have a small pot of well-draining, moist potting soil ready and push the large leaf into the soil until it is about halfway in. In about a week or so, you will see new growth from the top of the leaf.
Place plants in bright but indirect light. Holiday cactuses need thorough watering during the growing season is spring and summer. However, when their bloom time gets closer, reduce watering and allow the plant to dry out slightly between waterings – but not completely dry.
To force the plant to bloom, make sure it has 12 to 14 hours of darkness at night, even if you keep it in bright light during the day. Keep it away from drafts and direct light, as both will have the leaves drooping and dropping.
Take care not to repot the plant too often; they preform best when pot-bound. Pot-bound, sometimes referred to as root-bound, means that the root system grows into a dense mass that fills the pot, leaving very little room for additional growth. Seems that it would be harmful, but some plants just like their roots in close quarters.
Holiday cactus require ample humidity, as well. This can be achieved by placing the pot on a bed of stones covering the bottom of the saucer, with water added until it’s just below the top of the stones.
Thanksgiving and Christmas cactuses make wonderful hostess gifts and will add some interest and beauty during the winter months. Until next week, happy gardening.
