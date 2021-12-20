There is no other holiday, besides Christmas, that gives us such a plethora of stories and tales. We know all of Santa’s flyers, including the most famous reindeer of all, with his very shiny nose. Legend tells us that Frosty the Snowman was a happy, jolly soul. And it warms our hearts that although the Grinch was a mean one for as long as anyone can remember, his heart eventually grew three times one day with holiday spirit.
There is also the story of a young couple, roaming the desert, being turned away repeatedly by innkeepers but finally being granted shelter in a barn. At the birth of their child, who later became famous, a star shone bright above his manger to lead visitors to celebrate the birth of the boy king.
Among his visitors were three kings who traveled far, bearing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Rumor has it that a little drummer boy with no gifts to hear gave a heartwarming drum solo as well. Gold is nice, but what the heck are frankincense and myrrh?
You’re probably thinking, what does this have to do with gardening? Well, it turns out that frankincense and myrrh come from trees.
Frankincense is an aromatic resin used in incense and perfumes which is collected from trees of the genus Boswellia in the Burseraceae family. Myrrh is also a resin extracted from trees, but of the genus Commiphora, which is also in the Burseraceae family and used in incense, perfumes and medicines.
In Botany, a genus can contain several species of a plant. A genus is a group of organisms that share common characteristics although different. For instance, roses have a variety of species that make up the genus, Rosa. Tea roses, for example, produce a single bloom on a long stem, whereas English roses produce clusters of roses on multiple stems. The blooms are similar, however, making them both members of the same genus.
The family, then, consists of multiple genera (the plural word form of genus). A plant family is a collection of plants that are categorized by similar feature including overall appearance, flower shape and seed grouping. The Burseraceae family consists of 17-19 genera and approximately 540 species of flowering plants, including frankincense and myrrh.
The frankincense tree is native to Oman and Yemen as well as Somalia in the horn of Africa. Myrrh is native to the easter Mediterranean, Ethiopia, as well as Oman, Yemen and Somalia. Researchers have found that burning frankincense activates proteins in the brain that help to reduce anxiety and works as an antidepressant. Myrrh is used medically for indigestion, colds, coughs and other respiratory ailments.
Both frankincense and myrrh resin are harvested by a process called tapping; making an incision of about two inches into the bark of the trees, with a specially designed tool or axe. The white, milky liquid that oozes from the cut hardens when exposed to air. It is left for approximately two weeks and then collected. A new incision is made on top of the previous cut at two-week intervals over the course of three to four months.
It is then stored for another three to four months in order for it to completely harden before being sorted and graded. The grade is dependent on the species of tree and the quality of the sap it produces.
A gift of myrrh or frankincense in today’s times may not be as desirable of gold, however, when brought by the Magi, they were just as precious. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.