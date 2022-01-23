The secret is out! Gardeners and their botanicals are the new trend-setters! I was recently flipping through a home and garden magazine, and came across a name that I recognized – Carl Linnaeus. A Swedish botanist, zoologist and physician, Linnaeus is credited with developing the two-name, or “binomial”, system used in the classification of organisms.
For instance, the scientific name for rosemary is Salvia Rosmarinus. Salvia being the plant genus and Rosmarinus being the species. This is usually shown on the plant tag under its common name in italic print.
Linnaeus was not featured in the garden section of the magazine, however, but in the home section. Drawing inspiration from the famed botanist, a designer for a Swedish based company, created a sheet set in the old style of hand drawn botanicals. Being that the company was established near Linnaeus’ birthplace, the flowers in the pattern are native to that area of Sweden.
Turning the page, there was an entire layout of other botanical-inspired creations. Pillows, wallpaper, cups, plates and dressers all embellished with beautiful botanicals.
My mind immediately went to botanicals in fashion. As it turns out, more than once in fashion history have botanicals been all the rage. In 2011, it was “cruise-wear” and in 2012, New York’s Fashion Week was blooming with floral patterns. A few of those patterns eventually ended up being manufactured for furniture upholstery as designers took a step away from ho-hum solids.
In 2015, it trended as what to wear at a resort and 2016 saw botanical-print gowns burst out as the trend in bridal fashion. In 2020, a nod to the 1960s flower power era came back full circle to stimulate the fashion industry as Boho-style became the new Hippie-look.
Fashion trends aren’t the only thing channeling the 60s and 70s, trailing plants such as spider plants, philodendron, and pothos spilling from macrame hangers are back in the limelight. Ficus and Monstera Deliciosa (Swiss cheese plant) are also making a comeback.
It’s all about color and texture for other trending houseplants. Combinations of various size and shaped cactus and succulents are being artistically intermixed in oversized shallow containers. Interesting foliage plants such as Croton, African mask, Snake plant, Fiddle Leaf Fig as well as Pinstripe, Zebra and Rattlesnake Calathea are being grouped together or used singularly to make a bold statement.
Herbs have long been a staple in the tea and medicinal arena, but now are hot on the market sold as infusions. Herbal tea blends are touted with the ability to reduce stress, settle upset tummies, or stimulate mind and body. Floral infusions such as red clover blossom and hibiscus are being formulated into refreshing soaps, or you can relax and rejuvenate your body in floral bath tea. Most recently, universities and other specialized institutions offer degrees in alternative and holistic medicine as society’s interest in natural remedies increase.
The beginning of this decade also saw an increase in sustainable gardening, a style of gardening that focuses on the preservation of the planet. This includes the use of natural pesticides and fungicides, water conservation, companion planting and composting. It also encompasses efforts to save our essential pollinators, the bees. Gardeners are progressively planting pollinator gardens in order to attract and sustain bees and beekeeping is also on the rise.
Arguably, maintaining vegetable and herb gardens could fall under the umbrella of sustainable gardening. An abundance of gardeners are starting or expanding food gardens, as well as planting fruit and nut trees, all in an effort to obtain healthy and organic food choices. Farm-to-table eateries are the “It” place to dine.
Going hand in hand with sustainable gardening is a heightened interest in native plants. Just as folks down here in the south prefer good local barbecue and sweet tea, native bees, birds, hummingbirds and beneficial insects have a taste for the nectar, seeds and nuts of native plants. Natives are plants suited for our climate and soil conditions, so once established they are virtually maintenance free.
From home décor to pollinator gardens, beautiful botanicals are the bees-knees. Until next week, happy gardening.
