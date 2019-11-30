Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.