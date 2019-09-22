Ron Harville, of Killen, passed away July 6, 2019. He was born Jan. 10, 1936, to Jewel and Verna Harville and was a 1954 graduate of Athens Bible School. Ron is survived by daughter, Cindy Radtke (Jeff); sons, Keith (Becky) and Greg (Tammy); sisters, Jan Harville and Gwen Moran (Alton); brot…