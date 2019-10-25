At the bottom of each of my commentaries, two short lines identify me as the chair of the Limestone County Democrats.
Indeed, I am, but even if those lines were not there, the issues I choose to address and the positions I choose to take eventually would label me as a progressive.
I know there are landmine topics that nearly always cause arguments between conservatives and progressives, and I know that inevitably I must discuss some of them here. It is not my purpose, though, to use this valuable communication resource to sabotage the opportunities for communication that still exist.
This commentary addresses one of those sensitive topics — President Donald Trump. President Trump is extremely popular among Republicans. In fact, recent polls show that 87% of Republicans support the president.
I understand why. His stands on key conservative issues like abortion, immigration, guns and religion are powerfully attractive to millions of Americans. I know, therefore, that my suggestion that the United States House and Senate should impeach and remove him from office will be met with opposition and, quite probably, anger. Nevertheless, that is exactly what I must recommend.
While Donald Trump is delivering some of the priorities of the political right, he is charging a staggering price for doing so. His constant (often needless) lying, immoral behavior, hateful speech, impulsive and uninformed actions and vitriolic dismissal of those who disagree with him are alienating him from a majority of Americans, and besmirching the reputation of his supporters.
Now, President Trump’s penchant for acting alone and quickly has caused us to engage in a unilateral military retreat that, in their own words, caused our soldiers to be ashamed of their uniforms. By impulsively abandoning the Kurds, a battlefield ally, he has caused many of them to die and endangered our ability to make future alliances, thus detracting from our national security. He also has used his office and the nation’s resources to blackmail a foreign government to interfere with our upcoming elections.
If he was not already so, Donald Trump has become dangerous. His recent actions in the Ukraine and in Syria threaten both our domestic and international safety.
His refusal to believe that Russia interfered with the 2016 elections has blinded him to the likelihood that it will do so again in 2020. His demonization of the press and the government institutions that guard our country are destroying the framework upon which we built our democracy.
I do not expect Republicans and Democrats to become partners in all of our political positions. There are good reasons that we created different parties. I hope we will be able to state our differences respectfully, and I hope that we all will act together as Americans when we must defend our country from danger.
I believe this is one of those occasions when we should act together.
— Hines chairs the Limestone County Democrats. He can be reached at chair@limestonedemocrats.org.
