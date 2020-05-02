The subject of senior graduation is one that is discussed frequently by the Limestone County Board of Education's central office staff and the six local high school principals. It is not an occasion that we are willing to let fall through the cracks.
All of us understand how important it is to acknowledge and celebrate this milestone in our students' lives. There are many options that we have discussed, such as a virtual graduation, a "drive-thru" graduation, very small graduation ceremonies or postponement until the governor's order regarding social distancing is lifted.
Again, we do not want our graduating seniors to miss out on this important event.
What I am trying to say is that we have delayed making this determination so as to give our seniors the best possible graduation under uncertain conditions. We are hoping that after May 15, the governor will lift some of the safer-at-home order imposed on social gatherings. From all indications, by the months of June and July, many of these social gathering constraints will be lifted.
I know that some systems have established graduation dates. Neighboring Madison County and Huntsville City schools hold their graduation exercises at the Von Braun Civic Center. They have already chosen dates because of the long lead time needed to reserve those facilities. Since each Limestone County high school uses their own facilities, we can quickly respond to the changes we anticipate the governor making about social gatherings.
I want to assure you that we will be celebrating senior graduation for each of Limestone County's six high schools. I apologize to you for the delay in making decisions regarding graduation exercises for our seniors of 2020. A decision will be made soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.