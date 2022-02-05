History may be nearer than you think, in north Alabama.
February is Black History Month, a time to honor and celebrate the dismissed or overlooked achievements of Black Americans throughout our nation’s history. And with much of that history happening in our state, we invite everyone in north Alabama to explore the story of notable events, places and contributions that not only helped shape our communities, but country.
The annual tradition of honoring the Black roots of our nation began in 1926 by scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson, but long before that there was, by example, the Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Although this Athens church was founded in 1918, members of the Barbee family first donated land for the purpose of building a community school, according to The Historical Marker Database. When storm damaged the building three years later, the school was relocated to Sampson’s Chapel. The property was then deeded to the Huntsville Presbytery Colored, whose members repaired the building and established it as the Alabama Fork Colored Presbyterian Church. The church hosted revivals and ministered to the sick and poor in Limestone County. During the 1950s and ‘60s, the church sponsored events at Trinity High School, a nearby establishment founded by the American Missionary Association in 1865. Today, those who live in or visit Limestone County can find a marker for the church at the intersection of Cross Key Road and Elkmont Road, near the address, 19801 Cross Key Road, Athens.
That church doesn’t stand alone on the road of local Black American history. Also in Limestone, there is Coleman Hill, the site of slavery on the Coleman Plantation; Fort Henderson, a five-sided earthen fort with underground bomb shelters built in 1863 by federal forces occupying Athens; a site on North Jefferson Street, commemorating the overturning of a verdict and death sentence from an all-white jury by Judge Hames Horton in 1933 after he determined that a Black youth, Haywood Patterson, had been falsely accused; and many others.
Other such sites can be found at hmdb.org, and some, such as the Huntsville Civil Rights Tour (https://www.theclio.com/tour/870), are as equally self-guided and offer opportunities for each of us to learn about the historical contributions that guide our future. And this, after all, is the point of the month.
