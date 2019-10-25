“There is a debt of service due from every man to his country, proportioned to the bounties which nature and fortune have measured to him.” — Thomas Jefferson
It has become a popular pastime to take to social media to air grievances about the government, whether national, state or local.
Most of those who complain the most have no real solutions; they just want to complain. Then there are others who seem like they may have plausible solutions to complex problems, but they prefer to stay in the background.
Next year is an election year in Limestone County, state and nation. In addition to choosing to reelect President Trump or a new president, there will also be a spate of state and local offices on the ballot. Perhaps you've also seen a U.S. Senate commercial or two.
It takes a special kind of person to be a public servant. He or she has to want to genuinely affect positive change at either the local or national level.
Winning is a different animal, however. Conventional wisdom tells us the person with the most to spend on his or her campaign is usually the victor, but there have been plenty of exceptions.
Sometimes, putting in the legwork is paramount. A candidate willing to spend time knocking on doors to make his or her case to a potential voter is someone who can often defeat an incumbent with a large war chest.
“There's no greater challenge and there is no greater honor than to be in public service.” — Condoleezza Rice
The drive to want to help is what's most important. A person who runs for office with the sole intention of enriching himself or herself is about as useful as a glass hammer.
That being said, it would be a remarkable thing to see multiple candidates on the primary ballot on Tuesday, March. 3. It would also be wonderful to see an increased interest in the Athens City Council elections, which will be held in August.
In the past 10 years, there have been too many elections in which Limestone County voters had an incumbent and sometimes no competition to choose from, and that's especially true of local races. There are really only two explanations for the reoccurring phenomena — the incumbents are doing such a wonderful job that no one wants to challenge them, or there is a lack of civic-minded people in Limestone County.
Where are the difference makers? Where the ones who want to challenge the status quo? Where are the ones who have positive plans for the future?
The following is a list of races that will be up for election in Limestone County in 2020:
• President (and vice president);
• U.S. senator;
• U.S. representative, 5th congressional district;
• Public service commission president;
• Associate justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Place 1;
• Associate justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Place 2;
• Court of civil appeals, Place 1;
• Court of civil appeals, Place 2;
• Court of criminal appeals judge, Place 1;
• Court of criminal appeals judge, Place 2;
• State board of education, District 7;
• Limestone County Commission, District 2;
• Limestone County Commission, District 4;
• Limestone County Board of Education, District 4; and
• Limestone County Board of Education, District 5.
The last day to qualify to run in the primary is Nov. 8. Those wanting to seek local office are required to qualify with his or her local Republican or Democratic party. The Republican Party chairman is Noah Wahl. The Democratic Party chairman is Ken Hines. The cost to qualify is 1.5% of the salary of the county office for Republicans and 2% for the Democrats.
The qualifications to seek local office are relatively simple. For school board, you must be 18 years or older and be a Limestone resident one year prior to election. For County Commission, you must be 18 years or older and a resident of the district for at least one year prior to the date of taking office. You must also be a U.S. citizen and a registered voter.
Those seeking information about running for state office can find numerous resources on the Alabama Secretary of State's website.
“If you make the choice to serve the public, public service, then serve the public, not yourself.” — Jack Abramoff
Please understand we are not trying to say our incumbents are doing a poor job. However, we are a proponent of choice and having the best man or woman in office to tackle the task(s) at hand.
We also want people who have Limestone County's best interests at heart occupying Limestone County offices. That's something we should all want.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.