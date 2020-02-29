Roughly 3.5 million people are registered to vote in the state of Alabama — a record-high number of registrations for the state — but that doesn’t help if voters don’t actually turn out to vote.
According to the final tallies, there were 1,254,330 votes cast in the 2016 primary in Alabama. There are an estimated 4.89 million people in the state so that means that only roughly 1/4 of the state cast their votes in the primary.
Later, in that year’s general election, 2,123,372 voters cast their votes for president for Trump, Clinton, two independent candidates — Gary Johnson and Jill Stein — and various other write-in candidates.
In those same elections in 2016, in Limestone County, there were 52,283 registered voters, but only 23,598 ballots were cast in the primary. However, in the general election, that number rose to 40,189, showing about 69% of the registered voters turned out.
This Tuesday, March 3, is Alabama’s primary election day for the 2020 general election. The options for presidential candidates and U.S. Senate are on the ballot for this primary, as is a statewide constitutional amendment to transition the State Board of Education from an elected body to one appointed by the governor and a number of delegates. On the Democratic primary ballot, there are also options for a candidate for president of the Public Service Commission, various circuit and district court judges and Jefferson County Treasurer (the Republican candidates in those races are incumbents and unopposed).
If you aren’t sure where your polling place is, you can visit myinfo.alabamavotes.gov to find out. You can also find information there to register to vote for the general election, if you aren’t already registered. To see a sample ballot for your election, visit sos.alabama.gov and choose your county and party.
We won't tell you who to vote for, but we will always encourage you to vote. Do your research. Vote for your candidates. Take charge of the future of the city, county, state and country in which you live. Someone will be elected to these positions, so don’t you want a say in who that is?
