As prices rise as everywhere, don’t forget your local business owners and employees. Small businesses need our support right now.
Friday, the Consumer Price Index report was released for the month of May. For the South Region, there was a 1 percent increase for the food index and a 6.1 percent increase in the energy index. So, while seeing the price increases hit your wallet every day, think about where you’re spending.
Hopefully you’re already doing a monthly budget and managing your finances. And if not, now is a great time to start. For some, over the summer you may have a trip of some kind planned. Put your money into local businesses when you travel.
Doing something as simple as being conscious about picking restaurants that are local rather than chains may seem like it couldn’t make a difference. But remember; it just takes one pebble to cause ripples in the lake.
Not everyone has the extra dime to spend on travel right now. Or on anything else at all for that matter. Sometimes it’s certainly hard enough to keep afloat at home. If there’s anything the last two years taught us, it’s that you never know what will happen next.
So, while you’re in Limestone this summer, as you tighten your wallet, spend with intention and choose friends and neighbors over corporate companies.
Need fresh vegetables? Visit the farmers’ market twice a week. Need a gift for Father’s day, a birthday, wedding, or other celebration? Check out places like Crawfords in Athens or Rustic Willow in Ardmore.
Every cent you put into the community is a way to give back to yourself. You’re strengthening the economy closest to your home. It’s easy to get caught up in the business of the nation as inflation soars.
If each of us focus on helping our local economies, maybe, just maybe, we can make a ripple that helps Limestone thrive and keeps the next small business alive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.