Athens City Councilman Jimmy Gill died more than three years ago. His cut-through-the-bull approach to governing is lacking on the current City Council.
Athens resident David Malone briefly channeled Gill’s spirit Monday when he asked the council to not put plans for a new park on the former Pilgrim’s Pride property over the relocation of Jimmy Gill Park.
Like Gill, Malone’s words were blunt. He compared any attempt by the council to put more time and energy into Pilgrim’s Pride as “slapping District 3 and the black community in the face.”
Jimmy Gill Park was on West Sanderfer Road in District 3, which is heavily African American. The city moved the park after Toyota Boshoku purchased the park property to build a $55-million manufacturing facility. That was in April.
The council then voted to buy the former Woodland Golf Course for $1 million. The plan is to relocate the park where the course clubhouse once stood. The final purchase agreement wasn’t finalized in short order as the city worked to complete due diligence on its investment.
Mayor Ronnie Marks told Malone the park remains a priority with him, and Marks has told the councilmen he wants the park to remain a top priority with them, too.
Still, it’s easy to see how Malone and members of the black community could feel they are getting short-changed by the council. Marks mentioned he would reconvene a committee dedicated to the park. Who’s on the committee? How soon will it meet?
Will there be public meetings? Will the park have the same bells and whistles the Pilgrim’s Pride park will have?
Most importantly, if Athens lures another industry, will Jimmy Gill Park need to be moved again?
The council is divided into districts, but the mayor and council should work for all Athenians, not just the ones in up-and-coming parts of town. Every citizen has a voice, and they also have a vote in the next municipal elections in August.
Jimmy Gill Park, in its previous incarnation, certainly wasn’t the greatest park in the Tennessee Valley. There was no splash pad or high-tech feature. The park was beloved by nearby residents, however, and often used for community events like the Pink Lady Walk, Unity Day and Community Leadership Day.
The park was a lasting testament to Gill, a Trinity School graduate who was deeply invested in two projects: a park for citizens living south of U.S. 72 and the renovation and preservation of Fort Henderson/Trinity School. Gill lived long enough to see the renovation of Trinity School. If he were here today, we believe he’d be the rock in the shoe of his fellow councilmen on Jimmy Gill Park.
We hope the council will honor their former comrade and get this done as quickly as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.