Our county is growing — no doubt about that.
Limestone leaders gathered for the State of the County on Tuesday and recognized how things are changing.
Limestone County Commission chairman Collin Daly spoke about how he turned to the News Courier to look back at when his father was chairman of the commission in 1986. He compared some of the numbers, putting on display the expansion that the county has seen. That exponential growth, surely unimaginable at the time, is something that’s not going away anytime soon.
We can welcome that change, or we can fight it. Luckily, the leaders of Limestone are certainly welcoming it. Will that mean bumps in the road? Probably, but nothing good is ever easy.
The News Courier is here to document it for you, the good and the bad, just like we did in 1986. A newspaper is meant to provide a service of information to the people. We’ve been doing it since 1969 (and even before that, if you count the time in history when there were two papers for Athens and Limestone).
The people who make up the staff of the paper are the same as you. We live, work, and play here. With so many new opportunities in this area, our coverage is expanding, and our staff works hard to make sure we hear you and provide what you ask for, as well as what you don’t even know you need to know.
Daly said we should be building a better place to live, work, and play. Hopefully this is the place you read, too.
