Sometimes, when a leader resigns or leaves town, it's considered a bittersweet moment for the leader and the people he or she served.
Such is the case with the impending departure of Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk, who has helmed the school system for the past seven years. He has agreed to be the next director of Bristol City Schools in Bristol, Tennessee.
It hasn't been an easy ride for Sisk, the system, the school's board, parents or county school faculty and staff. To some, Sisk has been a divisive figure who made a handful of questionable moves during his tenure, including:
• Raising the ire of the Limestone County NAACP and members of the African-American community after Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon was placed on leave last year without explanation. Weeks of protests followed, but no answers ever came;
• Leading a school district with just 32% of a one-month fund balance, which could have spelled doom in the event of an emergency; and
• Violating nepotism law by recommending his daughter for a special education position at Johnson Elementary School. Just days later, the LCBOE followed legal advice and rescinded her contract. She was ultimately hired this year, and attorney Taylor Brooks said he believed the board and Sisk had been "100% compliant with the spirit and the letter of the law."
Given just those moments, it's no wonder Sisk tried at least twice in the past school year to find a job somewhere else. He was previously a candidate in Hawkins County, Tennessee, in September 2018 and was a finalist with the Mineral County Board of Education in his home state of West Virginia in May.
Sisk certainly had his detractors, even among his fellow school board members, who questioned the need for his frequent trips to Montgomery and various conferences. He almost always seemed to take criticism in stride, however, as if it never really phased him. Maybe it didn't.
No matter what your opinion of Sisk, it would be hard to deny him at least one true success — the booming growth of the Limestone County Career Technical Center. How much of that growth has to do directly with Sisk and how much of it has to do with overall industrial growth in the area is up for debate. The LCCTC was, however, arguably treated better under Sisk than any superintendent before.
He worked with Calhoun and Athens State to craft curricula for the center. He frequently met with industry leaders to find out what types of workers would be needed for the jobs of tomorrow. Sisk was not afraid to put his hand out to area industries and the local legislative delegation to ask for funding for programs and equipment.
When he spoke about the center, he was infectious. Despite being a former teacher himself, he put welding and automotive repair on an equal level with classroom studies. Because of that, a fair number of Limestone students have realized they don't need a four-year degree from an overpriced college to be a success story.
The LCCTC had a true friend in Sisk, and principals Vince Green and John Wilson may miss his unwavering support of their programs.
It is our hope the next superintendent picked by the board will be someone who is just as interested in the value of the center. We also hope they find someone who is just as involved in all financial aspects of the system and isn't afraid to analyze spreadsheets down to the penny.
As the county and the county school system continue to grow, finding a candidate who checks those two boxes will be paramount to our success.
