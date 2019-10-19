If you’re reading this and you’ve ever run over a pothole on a county road, raise your hand.
Ever driven through standing water on a county road? Ever hit a bump or hole and felt like your tires suddenly went out of alignment?
These are common issues on Limestone County roads. Some residents believe it’s because their district road commissioners are uncaring or incompetent. Commissioners are quick to say a lack of funding is to blame.
It’s a bit of an impasse, but the drivers usually lose in the end. No matter how bad the roads are, drivers must still traverse them to get to work in Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur or elsewhere.
Seemingly, however, not a lot of people care about potholes or how the Limestone County Commission is spending taxpayer dollars on roads.
For better or worse, District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison continues to push plans that would bring his funding level — and that of Districts 1 and 3 — up to that of District 2. His plans have been repeatedly thwarted by his fellow commissioners.
He and District 3 Commissioner Jason Black clashed at Tuesday’s work session as Harrison asked for feedback on his plan to create an equalization fund for county roads. Harrison would like to set District 2 (East Limestone) as the standard of dollar-per-road-mile because the district receives the same amount of money as the other three ($1.18 million) but has the fewest amount of road miles (185.3).
Black raised several points of concern with Harrison’s resolution, including wording that Black said could handicap the county in case of a disaster. He pointed out the resolution included the phrase “unspecified funds,” which Black feared could mean a tax or fee. He told Harrison the commission should be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.
The two men traded barbs throughout the conversation, with Harrison calling Black “illogical.” Black chided Harrison over his “experiments” to repair roads in District 4 and even threw in a “na-na-na-na-na” for good measure.
Following the meeting, The News Courier pointed out to Commission Chairman Collin Daly there may be one road funding solution that could work best for commissioners and taxpayers alike.
“The unit system?” Daly asked.
Yes, Chairman Daly, the unit system.
Daly acknowledged it would be an idea worth exploring, but he shed doubts on getting the other commissioners to go along with it. The commissioners would have to vote to make such a change; Daly can only cast a tie-breaking vote.
As you might or might not know, Limestone County is on the district system of road maintenance and repair. As of this writing, it’s one of only 17 of 67 Alabama counties still using this flawed, antiquated and costly system. Madison, Morgan and Lauderdale counties are also on the district system, but Lawrence, Cullman, Jackson and DeKalb counties are on the unit system.
With the district system, each district commissioner gets a piece of pie, or funding, to use in their district. Money is used for equipment, salaries of the district foreman and paying employees. And yes, money is also used on roads.
In addition to the county’s four districts, there is also an engineering department that has its own road crew. The engineering department also gets annual funding for equipment, salaries and roads.
With the unit system, a single road crew of employees is created to work on county roads. The crew would work throughout the county, addressing needs as they arise.
It would eliminate money being split apart. That money instead would go into one central fund used by the road crew. It would also eliminate costly redundancies in employees and equipment like dump trucks and pickup trucks.
The county is currently part of a program where it buys new dump trucks on an annual basis and then, according to commissioners, they are resold for a profit. The county spent $2,023,506.73 on road equipment in their last fiscal year, and most of that cost was for new dump trucks and a new milling machine that will be used countywide.
The county purchased nine dump trucks through the lease-purchase program in that time. Districts 1, 3 and 4 and the engineering department have two dump trucks each. District 2 has one dump truck.
Choosing to move to the unit system would require two things from Limestone’s commissioners — bravery and ceding power. Right now, each commissioner is the king of his domain. He’s a boss with people under him. He has a shed full of fun equipment.
These things don’t necessarily equate to good roads, and that is certainly the case for much of Limestone County.
If Harrison is truly concerned about keeping his seat, he’ll start advocating for moving to the unit system. It makes sense and could result in his roads getting the attention he says they need.
If Black is truly concerned about being a good steward of taxpayer dollars, he’ll do the same.
It’s also time for Chairman Daly to step up and explain to his commissioners why this is the best move for Limestone County’s present and future. No one likes change, but this is one that is long overdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.