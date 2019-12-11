Law enforcement agencies in Alabama were dealt another blow Friday with the shooting death of Billy Clardy III, an agent on the Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force (STAC).
Clardy was killed doing his job — conducting an operation with other agents to take drugs off the street. Those who have spoken about Clardy in the days since his death said he was not only good at his job, he also loved it.
His death occurred just weeks after the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams. An officer in Houston, Texas, and another in Fayetteville, Arkansas, were also shot and killed over the weekend.
Being a criminal is a dangerous endeavor, and it saddens us that law enforcement is becoming just as dangerous. Carrying a badge and a gun no longer commands the respect it did a generation or two ago.
There are those who would argue the actions of a few bad officers has resulted in warfare on police. We would argue that bad officers have existed since the earliest days of law enforcement, but they continue to be the exception, not the rule.
It’s also worth noting that carrying a badge, gun and Taser does not ensure a man or woman has a spotless moral compass. There are no perfect people, and we should not hold law enforcement officers to that standard.
Perfection is impossible to achieve in all walks of life. In baseball, the highest accomplishment of any pitcher is to throw a perfect game. That means no hits, walks or runs were allowed. In more than 150 years of baseball, that feat has been accomplished only 23 times. To put it in deeper perspective, more than 218,000 games have been played over that time.
The actions of rogue and racist cops are unforgivable, but those cops are also learning they are no longer above the law. The same week Williams was killed, Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed black man.
Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder in October for shooting an unarmed black man she mistakenly thought was in her apartment.
Law enforcement isn’t baseball, though there are separate inherent risks involved. If anything, law enforcement always has been — and likely always will be — more akin to being a soldier protecting the home front and serving the community.
No matter what you feel about peace officers, no one deserves to be murdered while on the job the way Billy Clardy III and “Big John” Williams were. On the days they died, both men woke and got ready for work as they did any other day. Like any other officer, both men just wanted to get through the day unharmed and go home. That was not their fate.
As North Alabama continues to grow at a robust pace, the need for highly trained law enforcement personnel will increase, especially at the Athens Police Department and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Our local governments need to understand attracting and retaining qualified, talented officers boils down to compensation. We need to make sure we are offering compensation comparable to what other cities and counties our size are offering.
As for citizens, we should all be willing to give officers a pat on the back and tell them we appreciate them, even on days they’re not grieving the loss of a fellow officer. Underneath the uniform, they are people, just like us.
Peace officers put their lives on the line for us every day. The least we can do is show them support.
