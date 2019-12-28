Anyone who has ever run for office in Limestone County can probably attest to the fact there's nothing normal about the process.
Winning over voters is hard enough, but as of late, that seems to be only a small part of the challenge. Every other year, there are elections here for either state or local offices. And every other year, there is controversy and reports of various hijinks, including campaign sign desecrations, campaign sign thefts and allegations of dirty tricks.
If that weren't enough, candidates must also now contend with social media rumor and speculation. Supporters seemingly have all the time in the world to post gossip and outright lies about the political opposition. It's dirty, but it should be expected.
This type of behavior, however, may be why more people don't seek office here. In case you haven't noticed, Republicans and Democrats aren't exactly lining up in droves to run for office. We certainly hope that changes, but other changes will need to be made first.
The Limestone County Republican Party is the ruling party here, as it is in most Alabama counties. Limestone was once a proud Democratic stronghold, but that changed in 2010 with the “red tide” that washed many longtime Democrats out of office.
So what does it mean to be a Republican in Limestone County? It depends on who you ask.
You're likely to hear two very different explanations from District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison and LaDon Townsend, the man who wanted to challenge Harrison for his commission seat in the March Republican primary.
The Alabama Republican Party recently decided to kick Townsend off the ballot in response to a challenge filed by Eric Redd, who previously ran for Limestone County Sheriff as a Republican. The challenge was referred to the state party by the Limestone County Republican Executive Committee.
The evidence against Townsend doesn't seem overwhelmingly damning, but — again — it depends on who you ask. The two big strikes against him:
• Sheriff Mike Blakely and former Commissioner Bill Daws, both Democrats, have Townsend signs in their yards; and
• Townsend's wife, Lisa Townsend, sent a Facebook message to Greg Poss, a Democrat, because he was unable to get friend requests through.
Nothing in Redd's letter to the state GOP or his supporting documentation challenge Townsend's morality or allege criminal wrongdoing. There are no knocks against his religious beliefs or anything questioning his mental or physical fitness to perform the duties of a road commissioner in District 4.
So, we're left to think Townsend was kicked off the ballot for having the audacity to mingle — and even be friends with — Democrats. Have Republicans become so partisan that having a relationship with a Democrat is cause to question his or her party loyalty?
What determines if a man or woman is a true Republican? Is there an oath? A pledge? A secret handshake?
We could turn the argument on its ear and rightfully suggest there may have been Democrats who voted for Redd over Blakely in the 2018 election. The premise may seem far-fetched, but it's not an impossibility. It's also possible Democrats voted for Harrison in the 2016 election.
Does that mean their Republican credentials are in jeopardy? If they had won election to office, would they have represented only Republicans, or would they have represented Democrats, too?
Some party leaders would tell you the key to growing and maintaining a successful party is to exercise a “big tent” philosophy, meaning everyone is welcome. For years, the Limestone County Republican Party prided itself on being able to convince longtime Democrats to switch sides. Notable officials who chose to switch include former Limestone Commission Chairman Stanley Menefee, Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker, former Limestone County District Attorney Kristi Valls and Limestone County Revenue Commissioner Brian Patterson.
If LaDon Townsend is indeed a former Democrat, why wouldn't they welcome him with open arms?
Townsend, however, is just the latest Limestone County candidate prevented from being on a primary ballot for seemingly not being Republican enough for Limestone County.
Redd was the only Republican candidate to choose from in 2018 because the local party's steering committee voted to keep the only other Republican candidate, Jason White, off the ballot. In that situation, White admitted he voted for the Libertarian candidate in 2016 over Donald Trump, so that sealed his fate.
The party also helped Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones by eliminating his primary competition, former Democratic District Attorney Kristi Valls. Valls switched parties in 2014, but her candidacy was challenged in 2015, just ahead of the primary. The ballot challenge alleged she wasn't a true Republican and that she had promised not to run against Jones.
We agree parties have the right to vet candidates as they see fit and only support the candidacy of those candidates whose ideals align with the party as a whole. However, we believe the process should be fair to everyone, no matter who a candidate's friends are.
