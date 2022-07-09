We know many of you are not getting your daily papers. We want you to know we hear you. We also want you to know that we aren’t getting ours either sometimes. It seems it’s out of our control.
The post office is dealing with delays – which is neither uncommon nor specific to us. We’ve heard this for a while now. What’s the cause and how can improvements be made? It’s hard to pin down. But one thing’s for sure, even in the hard times, the post office is essential.
In March of 2021, the USPS released their 10-year plan “Delivering for America” saying “our reach is unparalleled — delivering nearly half of global mail volume, and goods and services to more than 160 million addresses across the country.”
That plan recognizes that, in the 2020 fiscal year, the Postal Service hired more than 200,000 employees yet still did not meet service targets.
Now two years later, the Postal Regulatory Commission issued their analysis of the FY2021, and it still doesn’t seem they’re meeting goals. They met one of eight. Oddly enough for us, the one they met was for “Marketing Materials and Periodicals Composite,” which is the category a newspaper delivery would fall under.
Keep in mind these statistics are referencing what was happening a year ago and they’re in terms of the whole country, so what’s happening here may not be representative of that. We are a part of a larger whole in this system. And let’s not forget that the people working the post office here are a part of your community too. They’re people going to work and doing their best at their job everyday just like you.
The commission recommended “that the Postal Service explore ways to better balance service performance scores across the nation.
“It is likely that significant gains in national scores could be made by focusing efforts on low-performing Areas and/or Districts. Thus, the Commission recommends the Postal Service study the reasons for service performance issues in the lowest performing Areas/Districts.”
They suggested requiring areas with low service performance “to identify root cause(s) of low scores specific to that District and create action plans for improving service performance that specifically address the root cause(s) identified.”
This may seem like common sense. It is. But it doesn’t mean implementation will be easy or that we will see change quickly. What we do see is that at least in our area, they’re trying to address issues by hiring.
A job fair was held at the local post offices in many of our areas on Friday. Another one at a larger office in Huntsville on Saturday is meant to cover most of the North Alabama area, including Athens, Elkmont, and Harvest.
So, if you’re not getting your paper or any other mail, make a complaint. Let them know they’re missing you by going to the website linked in this story online. And if you go into your local post office to talk to the postmaster, be gracious. Be kind. Understand that the person behind the counter at your post office may not be the one who can do anything at this time. The system needs work, and for now at least, it seems there are attempts to address it as a whole. It might just take longer than we want.
