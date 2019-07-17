Racism is wrong.
It is always wrong.
But exactly what is racism?
Answers differ, depending on who you ask.
A black man who came of age during the civil rights era may not give you the same definition as a white Millennial. A Native American may not give you the same answer as someone who survived a concentration camp.
Webster's New World College Dictionary defines it as “belief or doctrine asserting racial differences in character, intelligence, etc., and the superiority of one race over another or others; any program or practice of racial discrimination, segregation, etc.; or feelings or actions of hatred and bigotry toward a person or persons because of their race."
Anyone who has grown up in the Deep South has witnessed racism. Many have experienced it firsthand.
The white person who claims, “I'm not a racist because I have black friends,” may also just assume a black person walking in a predominantly white neighborhood is up to no good. A black person who preaches equality for all may harbor resentment toward a Hispanic person.
These attitudes are alive and well in 2019.
No one claims to be racist.
Still, the United States seem more divided than ever. We are split politically. We are split economically. Yes, we are split racially.
To pin the problem on one person, party or ideal would be a mistake, however. The Left blames President Donald Trump. The Right blames the status quo in Washington.
Issues we're facing as a nation didn't originate the day President Trump was sworn into office. They didn't originate with President Barack Obama, though they were also prevalent then.
President Trump's presidency may just be a mirror of the United States. If you don't like the reflection, you could choose to break the mirror with your vote in 2020.
President Trump’s more extreme, eye-raising tweets and sentiments are lauded and loved by his base and attacked by his political opponents.
Removing President Trump from office by impeachment would not heal anything.
It remains to be seen if the 2020 election will reflect any change in attitude. Might American voters elect the first woman as president? The first openly gay man? The first candidate over the age of 76? The Democrats have a large tent of diverse candidates to choose from.
Time will tell if voters stay the course or make a change.
Regardless of who you support in the race for the White House, racism is wrong.
One thing is for certain. The man, or woman, who occupies the White House won't be able to cure our deepening racial divide. That is up to us, as individuals.
It's time for all of us to take a look in the mirror.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.