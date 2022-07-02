We have overcome divisions since the beginning
We had a rather rocky start in forming our independent union 246 years ago. When the first battles of the Revolutionary war began in 1775, few colonists desired complete independence. Authors such as Thomas Paine and the spread of revolutionary sentiments would change that tide months later. John Adams exemplifies this in a letter written to his wife, Abigail, on July 2 a year later, stating that that day would be “celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival.”
Adams was half right. Although he lobbied hard for the holiday to fall on the second of July — the date on which the Continental Congress voted in favor for independence (with even New York eventually signing on after first abstaining) in 1776 — the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4. Much to Adams’ chagrin (he was known to not accept invitations to appear at July 4 events, stating that the date had been missed), the Fourth of July was solidified in history.
There are many things now that we as Americans do not agree on — politics, religion, abortion rights, gun control tip the iceberg — but we can agree on this: Here we are today, in the midst not only of July 4, but a July 4 weekend with plans to celebrate the day with a “great anniversary festival.”
Such sentiment is in our national DNA. Before the revolution, colonists held annual celebrations on the king’s birthday. By the summer of 1776, those same colonists were celebrating independence by holding mock funerals for King George III with festivals that would eventually include concerts, bonfires, parades and public readings of the Declaration of Independence (as an aside, we recall when communities large and small read the Declaration from the courthouse steps July 4; this practice should be resurrected everywhere).
Since then we have come together, if at no other time then at least on the Fourth, not as a nation divided, but as an independent nation unified. This is something worth pondering.
Eventually Adams would get over his dismissal of the July 2 proposal and time, with great irony, would prove this so. Adams (and coincidentally, Thomas Jefferson) would die on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of the Independence.
Divisions have threatened to separate our country from the beginning. Today, they are deeper than ever, and the political importance of July 4 has dwindled much since 1776.
But July 4 is still our nation’s most important holiday and symbol of patriotism. This, too, is worth pondering. Especially on July 4.
