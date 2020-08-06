As this is International Assistance Dog Week, I thought I would share with you information provided by the USA Service Dog Registration concerning the differences between service and emotional support animals.
Here in the U.S., service animals are trained to do particular chores for their owners that the owners cannot do for themselves. Examples of service dogs include:
• Guide dogs for the blind;
• Stability dogs that help people stand and walk;
• Seizure alert dogs;
• Mobility dogs — they pull wheelchairs, open doors, turn lights on and other daily chores;
• Autism dogs;
• Psychiatric service dogs that help people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other problems; and
• Diabetic alert dogs.
There are numerous laws that relate to service dogs in public areas. They must be accommodated even in areas where dogs usually aren’t allowed; and fees for animals, like rental deposits or hotel deposits, are not allowed.
In contrast, emotional support animals don’t do any specific tasks. Their job is simply to be close by and, in that way, act as an emotional support for the owner. Any species can be an emotional support animal, including dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, mini-pigs and even rats.
Most ESAs are used by people with a mental condition like anxiety or PTSD. For example, a person with agoraphobia and PTSD might keep a dog as an ESA so they can feel safe when leaving the house. An ESA for a mentally ill person isn’t the same thing as a psychiatric service dog, which has received extensive training to perform specific tasks.
Because their jobs are somewhat hazy and ill-defined, emotional support animals don’t have the range of legal protections that service animals do. Laws vary from state to state, even city to city.
In some cases, ESAs have certain legal rights for accommodation. For example, if an apartment or other facility allows pets, the ESA may be able to get a waiver for deposits and related pet fees. If the housing facility does not take pets, the landlord may be legally required to accept the ESA as long as the owner can provide proof of disability. The owner needs to request accommodation for an ESA in writing, which is not the case with service animals.
In some cases, the ESA can fly in the airplane cabin with the owner. The owner must provide medical proof of a disability and proof that the animal alleviates the disability.
While a service dog is allowed almost anywhere, an ESA is not allowed in public areas where other animals are not allowed, such as most theaters or restaurants.
Visit usaservicedogregistration.com for further information on service and emotional support animals.
