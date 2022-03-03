SILVER LININGS
Week of 02/28/2022 thru 03/04/2022
Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The Athens Senior Center is temporarily closed.
SENIOR MENUS:
Monday: Sloppy Joe/Bun, diced sweet potatoes, chips, fresh fruit, cherry fruited gelatin, milk, margarine.
Tuesday: Orange juice, Brunswick stew, brown rice, green beans w/ red peppers, crackers, nutty buddy, milk/chocolate milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Blended juice, pork chop patty/mushroom gravy, mixed greens, black eyed peas, cornbread, apple spice cookie, milk, and margarine.
Thursday: Italian seasoned chicken breast, cavatappi pasta marinara, green lima beans, wheat bread, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk and margarine.
Friday: Apple juice, meatloaf/tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, banana pudding, milk and margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.