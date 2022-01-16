Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
SENIOR MENUS:
Monday: NO MEALS – MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY.
Tuesday: Orange juice, Turkey and rice bake, mashed sweet potatoes, Italian flat beans, wheat bread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Beef and bean chili, whole kennel corn/peppers, mixed green salad, crackers (3 packs), applesauce, white cupcake, milk, margarine and Italian/ranch dressing.
Thursday: Apple juice, BBQ chicken breast, garlic mashed potato, mixed greens, cornbread, chocolate pudding, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Friday: Broiled beef patty/bun, baked beans, chips, shredded lettuce/onion/tomato, fresh fruit, coconut pie, milk/chocolate milk, margarine and mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
