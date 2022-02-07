Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
SENIOR MENUS:
Monday: Orange juice, BBQ pork riblet/bun, potato onion bake, coleslaw, lemon fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Grape juice, turkey vegetable stew, seasoned diced potatoes, mixed green salad, Texas bread, iced orange cake, milk, margarine and Italian/ranch dressing.
Wednesday: Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce/cheese/tomatoes, corn chips, pinto beans, fresh orange, milk/chocolate milk and sour cream/mild taco sauce.
Thursday: Apple juice, sweet and sour meatballs (5 each), brown rice, steamed cabbage & collard greens, cornbread, oatmeal cream pie, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Friday: Lemon pepper chicken drum, butternut squash, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit, vanilla pudding, milk and margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.