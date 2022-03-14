SILVER LININGS
Week of 03/14/2022 thru 03/18/2022
Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge, 256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The Athens Senior Center is temporarily closed.
SENIOR MENUS:
Monday: Blended juice, meatball sub (5 each) with bun, sliced cheese, pasta salad, parslied carrots, orange fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Orange juice, Turkey and rice bake, mashed sweet potatoes, Italian flat beans, wheat bread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Beef and bean chili, whole kennel corn/peppers, mixed green salad, crackers (3 packs), applesauce, white cupcake, milk, margarine and Italian/ranch dressing.
Thursday: Apple juice, BBQ chicken breast, garlic mashed potato, mixed greens, cornbread, chocolate pudding, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Friday: Broiled beef patty/bun, baked beans, chips, shredded lettuce/onion/tomato, fresh fruit, coconut pie, milk/chocolate milk, margarine and mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays they go to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
