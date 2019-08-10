Sound Off is a recurring feature appearing in the Wednesday and weekend editions of The News Courier. Those wishing to sound off should email comments to NewsCourierSoundOff@gmail.com. Published entries cannot be longer than 100 words. Entries exceeding that amount will be edited for space/content. Please keep in mind the following: Not all items sent to the Sound Off column are published. Items that mention a person or business by name are discarded, unless the person mentioned is a public figure and the item is not a personal attack on that person. Items that have not been published within one month are typically discarded.
Why is it people who have yard sales can’t go back and take there signs down when it is over? It would be a good way for the city and county to make some money — just start giving them a $50 fine for not taking them down. Isn't that the same thing as littering?
City officials: Now that you are going to restripe Washington St., Market and Marion, please consider eliminating the left turn lanes at the Marion intersections. There is no need for one at a 4-way stop, and people get confused when there are cars in both the turn lanes and through lanes and it slows things down. Furthermore, if you eliminate the turn lanes, you can widen the lanes to make it easier for drivers to navigate the turns and not hit the bump outs as so many have complained about. Please take this into consideration.
