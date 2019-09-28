Sound Off is a recurring feature appearing in the Wednesday and weekend editions of The News Courier. Those wishing to sound off should email comments to NewsCourierSoundOff@gmail.com.
When a zoning board ignores its city zoning ordinance, it fails in its duty to uphold said ordinance and is therefore unethical. Variances are to be granted rarely, yet in Athens, anyone can get one unless they don't like you. If you can't uphold your city's ordinances, resign.
Dropping a spouse who has to pay for their insurance, in addition to family coverage from the city to cover their children, is just increasing insurance premiums. All the unnecessary street changes, new City Hall, new school buildings seem to be being built on the backs of city employees. Talk about sound fiscal management; heard it from corporations for years, including Delphi.
