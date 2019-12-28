Sound Off is a recurring feature appearing in the Wednesday and weekend editions of The News Courier. Those wishing to sound off should email comments to NewsCourierSoundOff@gmail.com. Published entries cannot be longer than 100 words. Entries exceeding that amount will be edited for space or content, or both. Please keep in mind the following: Not all items sent to the Sound Off column are published. Items that mention a person or business by name are discarded, unless the person mentioned is a public figure and the item is not a personal attack. Items that have not been published within one month are typically discarded.
I can’t believe there is nobody in the state of Alabama smart enough to fix the timing with the traffic lights on U.S. 72 in Athens. It’s bad enough to have to stop at each and every light, often with no one in the cross traffic, but I had to wait for the same light to cycle TWICE at two different intersections Sunday afternoon (Dec. 22).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.