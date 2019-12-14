Sound Off is a recurring feature appearing in the Wednesday and weekend editions of The News Courier. Those wishing to sound off should email comments to NewsCourierSoundOff@gmail.com. Published entries cannot be longer than 100 words. Entries exceeding that amount will be edited for space/content. Please keep in mind the following: Not all items sent to the Sound Off column are published. Items that mention a person or business by name are discarded, unless the person mentioned is a public figure and the item is not a personal attack on that person. Items that have not been published within one month are typically discarded.
At last week’s County Commission meeting, Jason Black made the statement that he worked for the county employees, and therefore felt the need to give them an “extra” day off work for the Christmas Holiday. I found these comments offensive and disrespectful to the people of Limestone County. You sir, do not work for county employees; you work for the people of District 3. And when you spend county money, it’s not your money. It’s the taxpayer’s money. Why should you and other county employees get three days off when we, the taxpayers, don’t?
