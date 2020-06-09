Athens has hidden gems. Did you know that? With Depression-level unemployment, underemployment and hard times, there are people who will help. And help is here, free, for all of us.
Women Empowering Women has a simple goal. They want to feed, clothe and encourage those who need help. Simple as that.
How do they do it? They gather food and clothing from concerned fellow Athenians and give it away. Started by Janice and James Williams in 2013, this project has grown to serve all in need in our town.
They collect food from Feed America First, annual U.S. Postal Service drives and private donations. Starting June 8 through Aug. 31, they plan to feed youth for the whole summer. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, any child from 1 to 18 years old can come get food curbside at Fresh Wind Christian Fellowship, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road. Or, a guardian can pick it up for them.
This is also where clothes can be picked up. And food is available year-round at 21625 Holt Road. It is all free. Want to help? Social organizations are gathering food and clothing all year, but check on drives in the Limestone Ledger, Facebook and WKAC Radio. Join! Janice says anyone can help.
Give her a call at 256-233-5995. Because of the novel coronavirus, no post office collection was set up this year. They really need the help to give it to those who need our love.
Another gem is the Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center on Jefferson. Tina Cook, executive director, outlined their mission:
“The ALC Family Resource Center is dedicated to helping families find success by providing guidance, information, referrals and mentoring. We truly want to improve the quality of family life for all residents in our community. We do this by offering services that target the specific needs of each individual who comes to us.”
What kind of person would come to the Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center for help? Any resident of Athens-Limestone County is welcome to come. All services are free. These services range from basic information for local resources or needs such as apartments, senior services, health services, etc., to clothing, household and toiletry provision.
"We provide multiple tools to help form a stable life. We not only perform in-house services and programs to transform lives but can provide information about other agencies which might help specific problems which beset families today," Cook said.
Their support comes from the Limestone County Commission, the Athens City Council and United Way. They also receive support from churches, grants and public fundraising.
"We are well-connected with government and private service agencies to refer even the most difficult issues to the right place," Cook said.
The center is located at 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens, AL 35611, but visitors are advised to call 256-230-0880 beforehand to get the latest office hours. The center can also be reached by email at alcfamilyrc@gmail.com.
“We actively solicit your financial support, your donations, and above all your prayers," Cook said. "Our success is when someone leaves us with a feeling of hope!”
The Owl’s Eye is happy to have landed on these gems which make up the beauty of people all around us.
— John William Davis is a retired U.S. Army counterintelligence officer, civil servant and linguist. He was commissioned from Washington University in St. Louis in 1975. He entered counterintelligence and served some 37 years. A linguist, Davis learned foreign languages in each country in which he served. His published works include "Rainy Street Stories: Reflections on Secret Wars, Terrorism and Espionage" and "Around the Corner: Reflections on American Wars, Violence, Terrorism and Hope."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.