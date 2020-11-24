Editor’s note: Guest writers featured in The News Courier are expressing their personal observations and opinions. While the newspaper does seek to ensure these columns are based on fact, the comments are the sole responsibility of the authors.
Often when I sail above our various Limestone County schools, I circle and reflect. I try to imagine what some student is thinking, at that very moment in one or another language course. A course taking place in one of our classes right here in our town. It brings me back, back to a real event that could even be happening again today.
We called him the Gray Fox. With statuesque bearing, a well-presented black suit, and Senatorial gray hair, religious "Brother of Mary" Paul Schneider embodied a true foreign language scholar. Yet he was in truth an adventurer. Brother Paul taught Spanish in a way which elicited not only good students but enthusiastic admirers.
He kept us spellbound on dreary St. Louis rainy days with tales of his treks through withering, jaguar and fer de lance snake-infested Peruvian jungles. He regaled us on how he arrived there only after he'd pumped his lungs to bursting marching through Quechua Indian territory. He described to young men who'd never left city streets what it was like to dine in villas with Spanish descendants in coastal Lima, Peru, and later in huts with Quechua Indians thousands of feet above sea level in the Andes mountains. He detailed how his Spanish skills got him to Peru, and his language abilities helped him master several Indian dialects thereafter. The Gray Fox was not only a good Spanish teacher, but someone I wanted to be like.
Brother Paul told of meeting men so historically wealthy that they traced their forebears to Spanish Conquistadors. One had marble figures of his children carved to line the tree garlanded road inside his walled and gated compound.
Brother Paul discerned also the poor of Peru using these same villas' exterior walls as props for their lean-to cardboard huts and open-air cook pots. He explained how Quechua Indians used coca leaves to numb their hunger and so survive endless Andean journeys at several miles' height.
Each of the Gray Fox's personal stories introduced something new, which he described with a clarity so fine that we felt as if we'd been there. He left it up to us to think about what he'd described and ask our own questions about what he'd observed.
We did this all in Spanish, of course. Thus, we found ourselves unwittingly compelled to think and use new words and new thoughts in a foreign language.
He described not only a story, but the utility and beauty of words, and their facility in expressing more intense meanings. By this remarkable technique, he captured first our interest, then our imagination. After that, he developed our discernment. Indeed, he showed that without prejudging a situation, and reflecting on what we had seen and heard, we could arrive at the truth.
We need only listen and see, then patiently reflect upon and so discern the meaning of what we saw. The magic all took place through a foreign language. To ask deeper questions required deeper thoughts, and so deeper words and sentence construction. I wanted to be like him.
Brother Paul made it clear he'd only gotten to Peru because of his language ability. "You know, John," he said to me one indifferent Missouri day, "If you keep up your language study, it will change your life."
It did. I continued to study Spanish through college. This helped tremendously when I came to take the language suitability test for the Army. This is a clever test of an imaginary language created for all the services.
You need have no previous language study, only adaptability for such a pursuit. You are tested in assessing a strange collection of words, to see if you can make it in a real language. If you pass, and the military needs a linguist, you are in.
It changed my life. I went on to learn four more languages for Uncle Sam. I saw places never dreamed of in rainy St. Louis. I met people who are friends today, some who never learned a word of English.
I’ve served my country in so many ways that to recount them would be intense, rewarding, intriguing and truly funny. Colleagues from the incredibly demanding Defense Language Institute continue to work, even today, in ways which American businesses, government and education need.
Imagine a country where you’d like to open a plant. That country requires intense discussions with local persons. It requires understanding their culture and, even more important, their dreams and beliefs about the world. A true linguist, who’s studied and perhaps lived there, can be of immense, even critical assistance. Why could this person not be an Athenian?
One friend, who escorted and translated for visiting foreign delegations on behalf of the Navy well into his third decade for that service, would come back from his projects refreshed, rewarded and genuinely happy. He had many tales to tell of new experiences, new friends, even new insights about the task itself.
Yet others have been requested to help with language skills as far afield as Afghanistan, Siberia, even parts of Africa and the Antilles. Life is better, even the friendships are more intense, if you can share your enthusiasm for what you learn. I kept up my language study. It changed my life.
— John William Davis is a retired U.S. Army counterintelligence officer, civil servant and linguist. He was commissioned from Washington University in St. Louis in 1975. He entered counterintelligence and served some 37 years. A linguist, Davis learned foreign languages in each country in which he served. His published works include “Rainy Street Stories: Reflections on Secret Wars, Terrorism and Espionage” and “Around the Corner: Reflections on American Wars, Violence, Terrorism and Hope.”
