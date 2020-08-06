Editor's note: Guest writers featured in The News Courier are expressing their personal observations and opinions. While the newspaper does seek to ensure these columns are based on fact, the comments are the sole responsibility of the authors.
We knowed that from a fer time back.
If we likin' to go to the picture sho on Satedie morning upare in Athens, I said to my Maw, “I’m a’hankering bad to go to the picture sho up yonder in Athens. Gene Ottry is innit.”
I’ll be a good boy until one of them thar city boys tries to raddle my chain. I’ll get on him like a duck on a Junebug. After I clean his plow, I will told him, “You ain’t nuttin butta stinkin’ pole cat with them sissy city britches on.”
Us ole country boys from Coxey rules the roost around our nayborhood until we dun sumpen our folks didn’t like. They would whoop the tar out from us. We knowed for sho we was Christ’n boys, ‘cuz ever time we got our butts tanned, Maw said, “I’m a gonna whoop the devil out of you’ns kids.”
I kept a’wondering if when us kids gets up yonder, are we’ns still gonna get the devil whooped outta us. We begun to wonder if it was better to get the devil whooped outta us or set around the fahr at that down yonder place.
When school started back, we can see right off we is gonna have some big trouble with this here teacher. She talks like she is come here from summers else. She first said we’re a’gonna have a talk about the good book. Us boys spoke right up and said to her, “We don’t need that, ‘cuz we’ns is already Christ’n boys ‘cuz our Maw whoops the devil out of we’ns ever’ now an’ again.”
If’n thar is some of you youngins that yo maw don’t whoop the devil out of you’ns, just come to where we stays and let our maw do sum saving by whooping the devil out.
“We will now have spelling. Can someone spell ‘there’?”
I spoke right up and said, “I can do it. It’s ‘thar.’”
The teacher rolled her eyes and said, “Now, make a sentence with that word.”
I thought for a little bit, then said, “If you’ns ain’t thar, then you gotta be summers else.”
The teacher said, “That is the dumbest sentence I have ever heard.”
I said, “You ain’t heared nuttin' yet. I pride myself in talking them thar big words.”
The teacher asked, “Have you ever been to school before?”
My friend said, “I sho has. I is been all the way through school and hit don’t take long to do hit.”
The teacher asked him, “Did you learn anything?”
“I shore did. I learnt that thar was a bunch of rooms and big auttitorium.”
The teacher asked, “You mean you went all the way through school?”
“Yes’m, and hit don’t took me but summers around 10 minnits to do hit.”
With a strong look of disgust and disbelief on her face, she said, “We are going to finish the day with a history class. The first question is, ‘Who discovered America?”
He spoke up and said, “I know it! I know it! Let me answer.”
The teacher said, “OK, you can answer it.”
He said, “Thar ain’t no answer.”
“What do you mean, there is no answer? Have you never heard of Christopher Columbus?”
“Yes’m, he is the old fart that were lost at sea and floated ashore summers else. He never comed to our neck of the woods. He were just a old drunk that were lost as a fart in a whirlwind. All of them thar natives that took up livin’ here many times ago never did come up lost here as that old Chistafer Columbus did. He couldn’t of fount his way to the outhouse and nuttin' else. His name ought to be on that outshouse ‘stead of our calender.”
—Dale Lone Elk Casteel lives in the Coxey community, attended Clements High School and was preparing for his senior year when mobilized into active service in the Army in August 1950. When his class graduated, he was in Korea. He wrote his first story and book at age 70.
