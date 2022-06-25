One of my favorite meals growing up was my mom’s roast beef with roasted potatoes and carrots. That was a pretty standard Sunday dinner and although the roast and potatoes were delicious, my fork dug into the carrots first and didn’t stop until they were done.
Of course, ‘back in the day’ the only carrots I can remember seeing were orange, however, they are available in a rainbow of colors. The flavor profile of orange, purple, red, yellow and white carrots are basically the same, all sharing an earthy sweetness to some degree. Purple carrots sometimes have a slightly peppery flavor, while white and yellow carrots have less earthiness than the others and are decidedly sweeter.
Planting time for carrots in North Alabama is between May 15th and July 15th. It is best to stagger planting every 2 to 3 weeks to prolong the harvest time. Carrots, like other root vegetables, grow well in deep, well-drained friable soil (loose soil that crumbles in your hand). The addition of compost and sandy soil helps to loosen compacted soil. If unable to till soil to a depth of 12 inches in the ground, carrots can be grown in raised beds or containers, as long as they are deep enough to allow the carrots to grow.
Work a balanced fertilizer, such as 13-13-13, into the top 3-4 inches at planting. Sow carrots 2 to 3 inches apart within rows and space rows approximately 1 foot apart. Seeds should be sown no deeper than ¼ inch into the soil. It is best to sow seeds directly in the garden as carrots do not like their roots, which is the fruit, disturbed.
Suggested orange varieties include Cheyenne, Choctaw, Top Notch and Danvers 126, which is an heirloom variety introduced in the 1800s and one of the most popular carrots on the market. Purple carrots often are purple on the outside but are orange in the center, such as Cosmic Purple, Purple Dragon and Purple Haze. Deep Purple and Black Nebula are purple almost all the way to the core where a slight yellow or white core may be present.
Yellow varieties include Yellowstone, Jaune du Doubs, Golden Pilaf, Yellow Caramel and Solar Yellow. For white carrots, try Lunar White or White Satin.
Besides bringing a colorful element to dishes, carrots are rich in vitamins and minerals. Beta carotene is an orange pigment found in carrots that the body converts into vitamin A, which is good for eye health. They also contain antioxidants that are essential for good heart health; potassium, which helps to maintain blood pressure; and fiber, that helps sustain a full feeling and aids in relieving constipation, especially when eaten raw.
Nutritious and delicious, carrots are a sweet addition to any meal. Until next week, happy gardening.
I have a friend that is an amazing pastry chef and a few years back I asked her for a good carrot cake recipe. This recipe is by far the best I’ve tried. (Sorry, Mom.)
Carrot Cake
1 cup pecans or walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped
2 pounds raw carrot (4 cups), grated
4 large eggs
1 ½ cups granulated white sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup canola oil
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350˚F. Grease 2 – 9-inch pans. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Toast nuts in oven or in a dry skillet, cool completely.
In a bowl with an electric mixer, beat eggs until frothy (approx. 1 minute). Gradually add sugar and beat until thick and light colored (about 3-4 minutes).
Whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.
Add oil in a steady stream to egg mixture, then beat in the vanilla. Add flour mixture and beat until just incorporated.
Fold in grated carrots and nuts with a rubber spatula.
Evenly divide batter between pans. Bake 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven, cool on wire rack in the tins for 10 minutes. Invert onto wire rack and remove tins and paper. Cool completely.
Frosting
¼ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Cream together butter and cream cheese. Blend in confectioners’ sugar until completely incorporated. Stir in vanilla extract.
