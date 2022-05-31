A community is only as strong as the ties that bind it together, and two organizations are working to support and strengthen members of the Athens-Limestone community.
On Monday, June 6, Hospice of Limestone County is hosting Camp Hope, a one day event for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The event is free for attendees and staffed by volunteers to provide support for children and teens as they move through grief. Limestone Chapel, an Athens business, recently supported these children by donating $1,000 to Hospice of Limestone County to help fund the camp this year. The event will take place at Camp Helen, 14477 Baptist Camp Road, in Harvest and is scheduled to last about six hours.
While hospice is spending Monday strengthening the community's youth, the Alabama Veteran's Museum and Archives hosts events designed for adults in the community to enjoy each other's company. The last call was sponsored by Larry and Kay Burlingame and Helena Greenhaw on May 7, and the upcoming call, sponsored by Limestone Nursing and Rehabilitation, will be June 4 at 8 a.m. at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives building. If anyone is interested in sponsoring an upcoming Coffee Call, contact the Veterans Museum at (256) 771-7578.
